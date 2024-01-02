ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Comic Con will be back again at the Albuquerque Convention Center from Friday, January 19, through Sunday, January 21. The event will host many fan-favorite actors, with photo and autograph opportunities available.

The convention will kick off with a free soft opening for children with autism from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The event will then be open to all attendees from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Online registration costs $20 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $25 for Sunday. Prices will increase by $5 for tickets bought at the door, and all day-of ticket sales will be cash-only. Registration for all three days costs $65, children’s tickets are $5 for those ages 9 to 13, and attendance is free for those ages 8 and under. VIP options are also available. To purchase tickets, click here.