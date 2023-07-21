ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the launch of the “Barbie” movie, viewers all across the globe have been flaunting their Barbie style and getting decked out in pink. A few places in Albuquerque are taking this chance to host fun, Barbie-themed events.

Launchpad – Malibu Barbie Beach Party

On Saturday, July 15, the Launchpad hosted a performance from the Red Light Cameras n’ Friends for the group’s Malibu Barbie Beach Party. As a bonus for Barbie style, attendees who wore pink got a ticket discount to the concert.

Snapdragon Tea – Barbie Tea Party

Snapdragon Tea is hosting Barbie tea parties for the weekends of July 21, 22, and 23; and 28, 29, and 30. Menu highlights include a pink salad, strawberry scone, pink parfait, and raspberry cupcake. To make a reservation, click here.

Jazzercise – Barbie Exercise Class

The Jazzercise location at the Albuquerque University Area is hosting a Barbie party exercise class on Saturday, July 29. Guests are encouraged to wear all pink and bring a friend for free.

Damacios Bar & Tapas – Barbie Brunch

Damacious Bar and Tapas is hosting a Barbie brunch on Sunday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special items are on the menu, including pink waffles, pretty pancakes, and a Barbie cheese board. The event is reservation-only and is currently sold out.