ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Arts and Culture is preparing to celebrate Albuquerque’s 317th Birthday. The celebration will take place in Old Town from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 22.

The event will be free and open to the public. Celebrations will include dancing, food, music, and more. Featured groups will be the dancing group Baila! Baila!, mariachi music by Mariachi Tenampa, and Latin music by Nosotros.

There will be face painting and a 25-foot climbing wall, both free for kids. There will also be many merchants and food options.

Streets will be closed to traffic around the plaza and limited parking will be available at the Albuquerque Museum. The celebration is sponsored by iHeart Radio.