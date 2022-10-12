ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque bar is competing on a Netflix show about cocktails. Drinkmasters is a competition-reality show similar to Top Chef.

Twelve mixologists from all over the country and Canada will be competing for a $100,000 prize and the title of “Drinkmaster.” In each episode, they are given a challenge and are asked to make their best drink possible in just under 90 minutes.

Happy Accidents owner Kate Gerwin is a contestant on the show. Gerwin opened her bar in 2021 during the pandemic. She says the show was a lot different from what she does in Albuquerque. “Lots of pressure in the Drinkmasters kitchen. The drinks there are highly elevated. They are looking for some of the most crazy and innovative concoctions in the world. We were also thinking outside of the glass, presentations, ways we could really blow the judges’ minds,” Gerwin said.

Gerwin says that it’s really important to note that it is not just New York, Chicago, or LA that are only doing cool things in the mixology industry–smaller markets like Albuquerque are too. “As guests, let your bartender take you on a journey. Let them kind of show you what they are doing and sometimes it’s good to let go and have a little fun,” Gerwin said.

Drinkmasters debuts on Oct. 28 on Netflix.