ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a last-minute Halloween outfit, an Albuquerque make-up artist has some inspiring looks.
TikTok star and make-up artist known as Nia Jean Artwork has creative and out of the ordinary looks. It’s been a big year for the Albuquerque artist who has racked up thousands of viewers across her pages. Her work is proving that the possibilities are endless with a brush and some color.
Latest News
- PHOTOS: Coronavirus dims Mexico’s bright Día de los Muertos celebration
- What’s happening around New Mexico Oct 30 – Nov 5
- Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
- Albuquerque artist goes viral on TikTok for make-up looks
- 1 dead, another wounded after shooting at northeast Albuquerque park