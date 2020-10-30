Albuquerque artist goes viral on TikTok for make-up looks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a last-minute Halloween outfit, an Albuquerque make-up artist has some inspiring looks.

TikTok star and make-up artist known as Nia Jean Artwork has creative and out of the ordinary looks. It’s been a big year for the Albuquerque artist who has racked up thousands of viewers across her pages. Her work is proving that the possibilities are endless with a brush and some color.

Latest News