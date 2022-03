ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque got some love on national TV, for its Online Zoom Dating initiative, matching humans with pets. It was Tuesday’s episode of the Drew Berrymore Show where she and guest host Ross Matthews said they are big fans of the idea.

Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department launched the program last month to make it easier for people to meet adoptable pets.