ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Alamogordo is celebrating Major League Baseball’s opening day with a drive-in movie. As part of its “Movies at Medlin,” the city will be showing “A League of Their Own” Saturday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m.

The drive-in area will be at Square 47, located at 1900 U.S. Highway 54 South. Tickets will be $25 per vehicle and can be purchased online now.