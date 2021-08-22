Alamogordo Center of Commerce cancels White Sands music festival

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say the popular White Sands Balloon and Music Festival is canceled. The Board of Directors of the Alamogordo Center of Commerce says the event scheduled for September 10 through 12 is no longer happening because of the state’s recently implemented COVID restrictions.

Tickets bought online through Eventbrite will be refunded. The 2019 event reportedly brought in 21,000 visitors and hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue to local businesses.

In response, the governor’s office says there is nothing in the health order that prevents outdoor events from being held, noting that the Santa Fe Indian Market is underway.