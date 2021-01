(NEXSTAR) - Groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson, whose portrayal of strong Black women on the stage and screen broke stereotypes, died at the age of 96 Thursday. Her longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed to Nexstar that the iconic actress had died, but did not release a cause of death:

Tyson appeared on television as recently as Tuesday morning, when she sat down with CBS' Gayle King about her recently-released memoir "Just As I Am."