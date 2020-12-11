After Broadway closed, ‘Aladdin’ star Michael James Scott created his first Christmas album

Entertainment

by: Michael Geheren and Joe Donlon

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO (NewsNation Now) — Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows, including Disney’s “Aladdin,” where Michael James Scott starred as the Genie. As the curtain on Broadway closed, Scott worked on another dream of his: a Christmas album.

“A Fierce Christmas” was released last week. His debut album can be found on Spotify, Apple Music.

Watch an exclusive performance of “This Christmas” for NewsNation viewers by Scott and Chet Gass in the player below.

As for Broadway, it’s still closed. Fans will have to wait a little longer for shows to resume — until at least late May.

Latest New Mexico News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery