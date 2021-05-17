AFMX cancels drive-in series at Albuquerque Little Theatre

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As entertainment venues across New Mexico reopen under the Turquoise Level status, the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience has announced the immediate cancelation of scheduled drive-in events at the Albuquerque Little Theatre. During the pandemic, AFMX provided drive-in movies for residents to safely enjoy entertainment.

“We are sad to announce the end of the drive-in series,” said Ivan Wiener, AFMX Executive Director in a news release. “We are so grateful to our sponsors and to the Albuquerque community for supporting these events as they offered an amazing opportunity for entertainment and nostalgia during the pandemic. As venues reopen, there are simply too many entertainment options in Albuquerque to continue our series, but we look forward to continuing to provide unique film, music, and celebrity events at our annual festival in September, whether virtual, hybrid, or in-person.”

AFMX will present its film festival from September 20 through 26. Donations to the Albuquerque Little Theatre can be made online.

