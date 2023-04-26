ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you want to be able to ride a bike but never learned how? The City of Albuquerque is hosting a free workshop where adults can learn how to ride bikes.

The City of Albuquerque Open Space and Esperanza bike crew are offering the workshop this Saturday, Apr. 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To sign up for the free workshop, click here.

The class will be taught on open, flat, hard-packed dirt roads at the Los Poblanos Fields Open Space, starting from the basics of balancing and then progressing to pedaling. The bikes and helmets will be provided, but participants can bring their own if preferred.

The class is only open to six adults, so those who would like to participate should register sooner rather than later. Registration will close on Thursday, Apr. 27, at 11:59 p.m.