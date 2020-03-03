Actor, writer Mindy Kaling visits Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A star of the big and small screens wants New Mexico to know she has arrived.

“Hey everyone, I’m in Albuquerque. not Albu-kwer-kway, as my friend and traveling companion Elena told me,” said actor and writer Mindy Kaling. She is known for “The Office” and “The Mindy Project” as well as movies such as “Ocean’s 8.”

Kaling is getting a warm welcome on social media, including from the governor who urges her to make sure she tries the chile while she’s here. Kaling doesn’t say much about why she’s here, only that its a “secret Hollywood mission.”