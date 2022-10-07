Music fans are flocking to Austin for the ACL Fest. But where are they coming from? (Courtesy of Roger Ho/Austin City Limits)

(NEXSTAR) — This weekend, Texas’ capital welcomes back the estimated 450,000 attendees to the iconic Austin City Limits Music Festival. The first weekend of the global attraction is scheduled for Oct. 7-9, with the following taking place between Oct. 14-16.

The financial impact of ACL on Austin is massive: 2021’s festival generated about $369.1 million for the city, according to Mayor Steve Adler and the city council. Local restaurants, hotels and bars experience a surge in business each year, as do Austin-area Airbnb hosts.

Airbnb, the short-term rental giant, says it welcomed over 34,000 guests last year. This year, Airbnb says guests from all over will be filtering into the city. Here are the top 10 U.S. cities where guests for this weekend are coming from.

Top origin cities for this weekend’s Airbnb guests:

10. El Paso

9. Denver

8. Seattle

7. San Francisco

6. Chicago

5. Los Angeles

4. New York City

3. San Antonio

2. Dallas

1. Houston

“With the return of Austin City Limits this weekend, Austin is trending as travelers are flocking into town for the big music festival,” an Airbnb representative said in a release.

ACL is held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday in downtown Austin’s Zilker Park on both weekends.

Among this year’s headliners are the Chicks, Lil Nas X, P!nk, Kacey Musgraves, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Death Cab for Cutie. (Click here for the full ACL lineup.) More information on the festival, including ACL bag policies, is available at the Austin City Limits website.