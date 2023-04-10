ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark has released the medals for this year’s Run for the Zoo. First, second, and third-place winners in each age bracket of the half marathon, 10K, and 5K timed races will win an “Awards Winner” medal. All half marathon runners who finish the race will receive a finisher medal as well.

The medals match this year’s theme of “stripe up and support your BioPark,” featuring the Malayan tiger. The ABQ BioPark released the artwork, which can be seen on the medals, back in March.

ABQ BioPark Run for the Zoo 2023 medals | Courtesy of Run for the Zoo Facebook

Registration for the event is open to all ages and fitness levels. Participants can register at runforthezoo.org; fees range from $25 to $70 and all proceeds support the ABQ BioPark