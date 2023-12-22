ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is the Friday before Christmas, and the ABQ BioPark has released the newest additions to this year’s naughty or nice list. The animals that have been added to the lists are the zoo’s Komodo dragon, Indah, and June, the giraffe.

Indah landed herself a position on the naughty list this year, causing mischief in her exhibit. The ABQ BioPark staff even caught a photo of her trying to climb up a ladder that was placed in her habitat.

June, the matriarch of the zoo’s giraffe herd, made it onto the nice list this year. The ABQ BioPark says June has been working easily with her animal care team and is always eager to train and interact with people.