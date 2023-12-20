ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark has released the two latest additions to its naughty and nice lists this season. So what were the decisions for the animals?

For Maybelline, a female Abyssinian ground hornbill, the ABQ BioPark couldn’t fit her personality onto just one list, so she made both lists. Maybelline was put on the nice list for letting her animal care team handle her, keeping her in tip-top condition. However, she made the naughty list for being the “fun police” in the vulture habitat. The ABQ BioPark says Maybelline likes to break up the vultures when they are playing, putting an end to their fun chaos.

The ABQ BioPark also made a decision for the naked mole rats: the nice list. The naked mole rats were praised for doing such a good job at caring for the newborn pups. The well-rested pups have been behaving well, so they made the nice list as well this year.