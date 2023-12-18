ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some animals are naughty, and some are nice. But what about the ones that made the ABQ BioPark think twice? The ABQ BioPark has released the latest additions to 2023’s naughty or nice list.

First up is a Madagascar hissing cockroach. The ABQ BioPark had a tough time deciding which list to put her on, but they ultimately went with the nice list since she is such a good mother. The ABQ BioPark says the mamma cockroach is doing a good job protecting her babies; however, she has added somewhere between 30 to 60 roaches to the zoo family, which they say they are not sure if they need.

In addition to the roach, the ABQ BioPark has added Frisco, the ocelot, to the nice list. They say the young ocelot has been learning many new behaviors, like sitting on the scale, going in the crate, and letting the care team check on his paws.