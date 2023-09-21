ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who were unable to take a Twilight Tour at the ABQ BioPark during the summer will have another chance to do so in the fall.

The ABQ BioPark will have a bonus Twilight Tour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. A personal guide will lead guests through the zoo to look at evening animal behaviors.

Advanced ticket purchase online is required. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth and seniors. NM BioPark Society Members receive a 10 percent discount. Doors close at 5:45 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.