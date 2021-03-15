ABQ 365 spotlights St. Patrick’s Day festivities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year for St. Patrick’s Day, there are many festivities to enjoy including pipe tea, Irish dancers, wine tastings, virtual parties, and more. ABQ 365 events expert Tracy Cox discusses how you take part in the celebrations.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Casa Rodeña Winery: From 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 17 head to Casa Rodeña to try their newly released vintage of 1629, food, and live bagpipes and music. This event is open to the public and no reservations are needed. Most of the seating will be available outdoors and limited seating is available in the winery’s Great Hall on a first-come-first-served basis.

Ireland with Michael: Singer Michael Londra celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Concert Orchestra and Irish performers at Popejoy from March 16 through March 21. This virtual show explores Ireland’s country side and takes the audience into the heart of Emerald Isle. Reserve your free ticket at popejoypresents.com.

St. Patty’s Day Party at O’Niell’s Pub: The award-winning Brightburn Academy Irish dancers will perform at O’Niell’s in Nob Hill and in the heights on March 13, 14, and 17. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, there will also be drink and menu specials.

St. Patrick’s Day Pipe Tea: Celebrate the holiday with a pipe, a Guinness, and an Irish-style afternoon tea at St. James Tearoom. The tearoom will be serving tea, beer, and Irish cuisine, in addition to an assortment of smoking tobacco for your pipe. This is a 21 and older event and all pipe tea events are bring your own pipe.

For more information on more upcoming events happening in Albuquerque, head to ABQ365.com