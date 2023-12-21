ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark has added a skunk and a fish to its naughty and nice lists for 2023. Boo Boo, the striped skunk, didn’t do so well this year, landing a spot on the naughty list. Although the ABQ BioPark says he is great with his animal care staff, Boo Boo helps himself to the treats when he thinks he has not been treated enough.

Taking a spot on the nice list is the zoo’s tripletail fish. The ABQ BioPark says the fish likes to interact with the animal care staff, staying near the team when they are nearby. His “puppy-dog eyes” may have played a role in his addition to the nice list.