ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Little Theatre is gearing up to present Agatha Christie’s A Murder is Announced. Performances begin March 18 and go until April 3, 2022.

Two of the play’s stars, Samantha Baluwkamp and Kathleen Reed, are thrilled to be finally bringing the show to the historic Albuquerque stage. “I think every performer has really struggled these past few years because of COVID and I, personally, was coming from Chicago – brand new to the city – and one day [I] was really desperate to kind of get back on the stage and I went on Google and just went ‘Albuquerque auditions’ and it was that afternoon,” says Reed.

Curtain times for the play are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There will also be a Saturday matinee March 26 at 2:00 p.m. and a Thursday evening performance March 31 at 7:30 p.m. More information is available on the Albuquerque Little Theatre website.