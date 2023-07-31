GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – In the middle of Santa Rosa’s Park Lake sits a fun summer attraction: a giant, inflatable water park. Complete with a climbing wall, slides, obstacle courses, and more, you won’t want to miss this local floating playground.

Admission to the water park is $15 per person and $8 for members of the military; parking costs $10 per vehicle per day. For that price, visitors get access to the Aqua Glide, boats, water slides, and paddle boards. Participants must be at least 48 inches tall and must know how to swim.

Santa Rosa Park Lake Water Park | Courtesy of the City of Santa Rosa

“There’s no better way to beat the heat than jumping, climbing, sliding, and swimming all day long! The Water Park includes monkey bars, rope and “rock” climbing, slides, raceway obstacle, and other fun stuff.” Visitsantarosanm.com

The water park is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., from the end of May to late September, but the lake itself is open for visitors for longer hours daily. For more information, check out Visit Santa Rosa’s website here.