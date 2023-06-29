Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2.
“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she posted Thursday on Instagram. “A True Gift from God – blessed!”
The supermodel and host of the reality competition series “The Face” confirmed the baby is a boy. Campbell, 53, did not offer further details.
In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on Instagram, followed by the cover of British Vogue, saying only that the child, a girl, “wasn’t adopted. … She’s my child.”
On Thursday, Campbell’s post was accompanied by a photo showing the new baby from behind as she held him with her daughter’s tiny hand joining theirs.
“It’s never too late to become a mother,” Campbell wrote.