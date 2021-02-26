48-hour film challenge part of Las Cruces film festival

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A contest is challenging filmmakers to complete their work under an incredibly tight schedule. Crews will have only 48 hours to make their short movie as part of the “Reimagining Borders” film challenge, going on between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28.

The challenge is part of the 2021 Las Cruces International Film Festival. This is the 6th year the festival has been put on and is presented by the city of Las Cruces. The festival will run from March 3 through 7.

The films made in the 48 hour challenge will be screened during the festival. Those participating in the challenge begin making their film at 6 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES