48-hour film challenge part of Las Cruces film festival

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A contest is challenging filmmakers to complete their work under an incredibly tight schedule. Crews will have only 48 hours to make their short movie as part of the “Reimagining Borders” film challenge, going on between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28.

The challenge is part of the 2021 Las Cruces International Film Festival. This is the 6th year the festival has been put on and is presented by the city of Las Cruces. The festival will run from March 3 through 7.

The films made in the 48 hour challenge will be screened during the festival. Those participating in the challenge begin making their film at 6 p.m. Friday night.