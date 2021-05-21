2021 Silver City Blues Festival to host series of online performances

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mimbres Region Arts Council has announced that the 2021 Silver City Blues Festival has been canceled in an effort to maintain the well-being and health of the community. In a press release, the council reports that in place of the outdoor festival in Gough Park, a series of performances will be held online during the Memorial Day weekend starting at noon on Saturday, May 29.

Performers will include Felix y Los Gatos, Missy Andersen & Her One Man Band, C.W. Ayon, Brandon Perrault, Manda Clair & The Lost Relics, Dustin Hamman, and Famous Raymos & The Hard Times. The online performances will be available on the Silver City Blues Festival website and on social media platforms.

Additional information on the scheduled performers and the upcoming event schedule will also be available on the Silver City Blues Festival website.