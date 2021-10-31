2021 NM Comic and Film Expo wraps up weekend of events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic book and movie fans were soaking in the last day of this year’s New Mexico Comic and Film Expo Sunday. The three-day event at the Albuquerque Convention Center featured a variety of comic book writers and artists, as well as celebrities from TV series like the Mandalorian and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Vendors were selling art and collectibles, people were signing autographs and in the Halloween spirit, some attendees even showed up in costume. “It’s been really good. Everyone is masked, everyone is super laid back. There is candy flowing freely and everyone is in costume and having a good time,” said artist John Sumrow.

The New Mexico Comic and Film Expo is the latest locally-owned comic and film convention in the state.

