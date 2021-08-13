2021 New Mexico State Fair Rodeo-Concert lineup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is less than a month away. It runs from September 9-19. EXPO New Mexico General Manager Dan Mourning talked about what people can expect at the fair.

People can purchase single-day tickets online to avoid lines. They can also purchase a Mega-Pass which includes one gate admission and one ride wristband.

This year the fair will have about 50 food vendors, 21 attractions and will have 44 rides from their longtime partners, Reithoffer Shows. Their workers will be checking the temperatures of every guest before they enter the midway and will be cleaning each ride after every ride cycle. They don’t believe that will add significant wait times.

Rodeo/Concert Lineup