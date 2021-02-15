2 UNM alumnae featured in film

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two alumni from the University of New Mexico of Law are featured in a new major film. Nancy Hollander and Teri Duncan represented Mohamedou Slahi. Slahi was detained for 14 years suspected of involvement in the 9/11 attacks but never charged.

During the case, Duncan and Hollander even returned to UNM to ask law students for help. they represented him between 2005 and 2016. Their story is told in the film ‘The Mauritanian.’ The movie is available in select theaters and on-demand in the coming weeks.