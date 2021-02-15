2 UNM alumnae featured in film

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two alumni from the University of New Mexico of Law are featured in a new major film. Nancy Hollander and Teri Duncan represented Mohamedou Slahi. Slahi was detained for 14 years suspected of involvement in the 9/11 attacks but never charged.

During the case, Duncan and Hollander even returned to UNM to ask law students for help. they represented him between 2005 and 2016. Their story is told in the film ‘The Mauritanian.’ The movie is available in select theaters and on-demand in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES