Entertainment FOX News

Nick Cannon Fills in for Wendy Williams

By:

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 04:07 PM MST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 04:07 PM MST

Nick Cannon Fills in for Wendy Williams

For the next couple of weeks, the Wendy Williams show will feature guest hosts while Wendy is taking some time off. The first of the celebrities to fill in is Nick Cannon. FOX's Baruch Shemtov caught up with Nick at Wendy's studio this morning.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Entertainment Headlines

Don't Miss these Stories from KRQE