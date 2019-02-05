Nick Cannon Fills in for Wendy Williams
For the next couple of weeks, the Wendy Williams show will feature guest hosts while Wendy is taking some time off. The first of the celebrities to fill in is Nick Cannon. FOX's Baruch Shemtov caught up with Nick at Wendy's studio this morning.
More Entertainment Headlines
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
George Klein, Elvis Presley's friend, radio host, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Elvis Presley's longtime friend and radio personality George Klein has died. He was 83. Presley's former wife, Priscilla Presley, told The Associated Press that Klein died Tuesday at hospice in Memphis, Tennessee. Priscilla Presley said Klein had been suffering from illness, including pneumonia, for about two weeks.Read More »
- Eva Longoria a triple threat with ABC series 'Grand Hotel'
- R. Kelly plans tour for Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand
- Red carpet nixed after Liam Neeson reveals racist thoughts
- Marcia Clark tells familiar tale in new show 'The Fix'