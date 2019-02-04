FOX on Games: Gamestop in Trouble
An iconic video game chain could be going out of business. So, where does this leave gamers? FOX's Eammonn Dignam has more in this edition of "FOX on Games."
More Entertainment Headlines
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AARP film awards for grown-ups honor Shirley MacLaine
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Have you got a grown-up state of mind? If so, the AARP has some film awards just for you. For the 18th year, the organization for retired persons and its AARP, The Magazine, have awarded their "Movies for Grownups." The ceremony was held Monday night and will be broadcast Feb. 15 on PBS.Read More »
- 'Flower Drum Song' author C.Y. Lee dead at 102
- Ginsburg makes 1st public appearance since cancer surgery
- Michelle Williams returns to TV in 'Fosse/Verdon' series
- At Oscar nominees luncheon, a pitch for brevity