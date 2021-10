KRQE En Español: Viernes 8 de Octubre 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's been a priority for years, making the Albuquerque BioPark more accessible for low-income families. Now, after conducting a months-long study and looking at what other city's have done, they have a few options. The city says a lot of families living can't afford to visit the BioPark or the city's museums.

Lower-income families could soon get a big break at the BioPark admissions gate, getting in at either a discounted rate or maybe even free. "For a family of four or five, you're looking at $40 to $50 to get through the gates," said Shelle Sanchez, the director of Arts and Culture for the City of Albuquerque.