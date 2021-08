KRQE En Español: Viernes 6 de Agosto 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Another extreme case of animal abuse has made its way through the Borderland, causing the community to call for saving good dogs from bad people. Pawsitive Rescuers rescued Roxy, a pit bull mix, and her 10-day old puppies on July 28. She was found at her owner’s home in Socorro chained in the front yard.

An anonymous call was made to Karen Washington of Pawsitive Rescuers that reported Roxy and another dog chained in the backyard. The second dog was not on the property when Roxy and her puppies were recovered.