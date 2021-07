KRQE En Español: Viernes 30 de Julio 2021

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The school board at the Floyd Municipal School District in Roosevelt County voted to go against the New Mexico Public Education Department's COVID-19 recommendations to wear masks for the upcoming school year despite the rising cases of the delta variant. Everything from not requiring mas and social distancing to making testing optional for staff, now the PED is threatening action against them.

The school district has 220 students, pre-K thru 12th grade. In a letter dated July 27, former PED secretary Ryan Stewart called the board's actions "extremely troubling" and says if they do not change their vote by noon, August 3, there will be consequences including immediate suspension of school board members or administrators.