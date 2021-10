KRQE En Español: Viernes 29 de Octubre 2021

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell wants to show everyone that they are more than just UFO stories. Their history dates back to Billy the Kid. The city is launching a new way of sharing its history by posting a new video series that tells the history behind the area and its involvement in the Lincoln County War.

“It originated with when we thought about all the visitors that came each summer for the UFO festival, we wanted to share, with them, additional opportunities for history," said Todd Wildermuth, the public information officer for the city.