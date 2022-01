KRQE En Español: Viernes 21 de Enero 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People have been waiting for more than a decade for the promised Winrock Town Center to be completed. After countless challenges, and delays, developers say the project is about to take off. The estimated completion date has been pushed back time after time, now the owners have gotten city approval to move forward with one of the biggest attractions.

The vision is an open-air shopping district, with a hotel, IMAX movie theater, parks, condos, and offices. Back in 2015, developers told us the project would be completed by 2018. Since then, the completion date has been pushed back again and again. "It's a very complicated project, unlike anything that's been done in Albuquerque," said Darin Sand, with the Goodman Realty Group.