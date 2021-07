KRQE En Español: Viernes 2 de Julio 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second round of winners have been chosen for the state’s Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes. The four prospective winners are from Santa Fe, Tijeras, Ruidoso, and Las Cruces.

Once the New Mexico Department of Health verifies the prospective winners to make sure they’re eligible and vaccinated, they will each be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by NMDOH.