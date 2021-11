KRQE En Español: Viernes 19 de Noviembre 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested after police say he attacked an officer and stole a vehicle, among other charges. On Thursday, police arrived at a home on the 300 block of Woodland Avenue NW to find 26-year-old Gregory Maestas closing the trunk of a stolen vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, once APD discovered the vehicle was stolen, they told Maestas he was being detained. That's when Maestas began to walk away and an officer used force to take Maestas into custody. The complaint then states Maestas punched the officer multiple times in the head and attempted to take the officer's taser.