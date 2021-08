KRQE En Español: Viernes 13 de Agosto 2021

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Students across New Mexico are heading back to school and the state is doing what it can to try and track asymptomatic cases among them with surveillance testing. "It's another safety measure we have in place, another tool in the toolbox," said Ashley Garcia, Medicaid and Health Services Coordinator with the New Mexico Public Education Department.

The PED is requiring districts and charter schools to offer voluntary COVID testing to students as a way to detect potentially undiagnosed or asymptomatic COVID cases at schools. "It gives us an insight into that school community and potential transmissions that have been prevented thanks to surveillance testing," said Garcia. PED required this last year but this year is giving the districts the goal of testing 25% of their unvaccinated students a week.