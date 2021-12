KRQE En Español: Viernes 10 de Diciembre 2021

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico cannabis business is trying to change the stigma of the industry by giving back to the community, even changing one man's life. Eli Trevino and Ryan Echavarria own Cave City Cannabis in Carlsbad. "We're not just a bunch of stoners, we're functional business people that genuinely want to give back," said Trevino.

Both say the cannabis industry gets a bad rap, and they're trying to change that by putting the community first. "According to everybody, it's a great way to generate some good revenue so what better way to use that revenue than to help out the community, help out people in need," said Echavarria.