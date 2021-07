KRQE En Español: Miercoles 7 de Julio 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is having a hard time keeping up with all the weeds on its hundreds of medians. Now, the city is promoting its parks team in an effort to more than double its current workforce. It's a big job that requires attention to detail. The responsibility of cleaning up 575 medians rests in the hands of five park employees.

"That comes down to about 118 miles of roadside median maintenance in a full cycle. That's like walking a full trip to Albuquerque and back," one worker said in a short video posted to YouTube last week.