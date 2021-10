KRQE En Español: Miercoles 6 de Octubre 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the aftermath of Wednesday morning's shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, many are pointing to Texas' permitless carry gun law, which went into effect Sept. 1. The law allows Texans aged 21 and older to carry handguns in public without needing a license. While House Bill 1927 still requires background checks and excludes felons from possession, the law remains highly controversial.

In a statement Gov. Greg Abbott said, in part, "As law enforcement continues their investigation, our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence... I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Timberview High School community.”