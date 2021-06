KRQE En Español: Miercoles 30 de Junio 2021

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico school district is responding after computers belonging to them were dumped along an Albuquerque walking trail. Terry Darnell, the Interim Superintendent of Bernalillo Public Schools said he believes the computers were stolen.

They were stacked on a pallet outside a storage warehouse for months... and were not locked up. "Bernalillo Public Schools takes responsibility for not having those secure. We will make sure in the future that we will do a better job securing anything that we have that is Bernalillo Public Schools," said Darnell.