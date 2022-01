New Mexico teachers speak to state legislators about …

Individual taken to hospital with ‘significant’ gunshot …

1 arrested, 4 identified in connection to 2021 murder …

12 local tech companies awarded over $3M for job …

Legislators shun bill to halt tax on Social Security …

New Mexico teachers speak to state legislators about …

Winter weather returns to New Mexico

Some parts of New Mexico receive winter weather

Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Albuquerque

County proposing millions in new additions to Alvarado …