KRQE En Español: Miercoles 20 de Octubre 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected thief was caught despite his best efforts to try and trick the police. The Albuquerque Police Department says a man tried to make his getaway in a chase by ducking into a Walmart and pulling off an outfit change.

Christopher Pino refused to pull over for a traffic stop and ditched his car and tried to blend in at the Walmart on Wyoming back in July. Police found a white shirt Pino wore into the store, stuffed in a toilet paper dispenser in the bathroom. Police then tracked him on security monitors for more than an hour as he casually walked around the store hoping to nab him when he made his exit.