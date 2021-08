KRQE En Español: Miercoles 18 de Agosto 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The budding cannabis industry of New Mexico is embracing a new dispensary opening in Las Cruces. Green Goods is a medical cannabis dispensary that offers medicinal cannabis patients a smorgasbord of products, ranging from traditional flower and edibles to concentrates and cartridges and more.

“We’re here because Las Cruces is a little bit underserved with regard to the medical program and so we’re delighted to be here,” said Ellie Besancon, general manager at Green Goods, who also sits on the board of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.