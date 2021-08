KRQE En Español: Miercoles 11 de Agosto 2021

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former Sheriff’s lieutenant Joel Ramirez was arrested last week on charges of DUI and reckless driving and the lapel video shows what officers encountered on August 1, 2021. At around 1:40 AM two 911 calls were made that someone was driving on the wrong side of US 285 from Artesia to Roswell.

When officers showed near Objawa Rd near Dexter, N.M. they discovered Ramirez was behind the wheel. The responding officer made a call to Chaves County Sheriff’s Office and told them it was one of their own who was behind the wheels.