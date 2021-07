KRQE En Español: Martes 6 de Julio 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Serial shoplifters be warned. The state and City of Albuquerque are launching a new partnership focused on tackling what they call organized retail crime. The New Mexico Attorney General says shoplifting crimes are rising and in some cases, are tied to more serious and violent crimes.

"This is not about shoplifting, this is not about teenage delinquencies. This is about a very profitable industry that is now funneling and fueling other criminal activity like human trafficking and gang activity," said Attorney General Hector Balderas.