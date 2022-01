KRQE En Español: Martes 4 de Enero 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the pandemic and skyrocketing rent prices, affordable housing is needed now more than ever. Many people are still out of work but their rent continues to go up. Now, help is on the way with more affordable housing coming to cities like Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

“You have high demand for buildings, you have high rental demand. Those are all indicators for driving rents,” IREM Government Affairs Chair, Chuck Sheldon.