KRQE En Español: Martes 28 de Septiembre 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Time is almost up for students, staff and faculty at the University of New Mexico to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There are still thousands of people on campus who have yet to show their vaccination status.

UNM officials said they want to work with students as best as they can so they can continue to get an education. However, if they refuse to comply, they will no longer be a Lobo.